Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Down -24.38% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) saw 5.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at $0.66 or 19.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.68M. That most recent trading price of BON’s stock is at a discount of -336.72% from its 52-week high price of $17.60 and is indicating a premium of 34.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 247.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.76%, in the last five days BON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $4.03 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Bon Natural Life Limited’s shares saw a change of -24.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.74% in past 5-day. Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) showed a performance of -24.38% in past 30-days.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.30% institutions for Bon Natural Life Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at BON for having 18712.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., which was holding about 1800.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8010.0.