Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Is Currently -340.14% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.13 or -8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.49M. That closing price of BJDX’s stock is at a discount of -340.14% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a discount of -2.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.39%, in the last five days BJDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/27/22 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 17.92% to its value on the day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.98% in past 5-day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) showed a performance of -51.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.01% institutions for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.