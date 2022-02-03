Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) At $5.03: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.03 trading at $0.81 or 19.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.44M. That most recent trading price of BPTS’s stock is at a discount of -267.79% from its 52-week high price of $18.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.48% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1870.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biophytis SA (BPTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.17%, in the last five days BPTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $5.03 price level, adding 14.89% to its value on the day. Biophytis SA’s shares saw a change of -20.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.46% in past 5-day. Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) showed a performance of -15.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13330.0 shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -198.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -198.21% for stock’s current value.

Biophytis SA (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Biophytis SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.88% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.21% institutions for Biophytis SA that are currently holding shares of the company. CVI Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at BPTS for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.66 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.89 million.