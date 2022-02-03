BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Dropped -19.07% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw 36.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.57 or 36.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.80M. That most recent trading price of BCDA’s stock is at a discount of -156.07% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 41.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 160.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.33%, in the last five days BCDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $2.14 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. BioCardia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) showed a performance of -21.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -437.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -86.92% for stock’s current value.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioCardia Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.41% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.70% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 286.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $46k and $46k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% while estimating it to be -56.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.90% during past 5 years.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.92% institutions for BioCardia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at BCDA for having 0.94 million shares of worth $2.95 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 19.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Captrust Financial Advisors, which was holding about 0.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.07 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $1.92 million or 19.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.91 million in the company or a holder of 5.99% of company’s stock.