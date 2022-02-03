Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Up Almost 12.40% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw 7.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.04 trading at -$0.04 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.46B. That closing price of BBBY’s stock is at a discount of -161.21% from its 52-week high price of $44.51 and is indicating a premium of 27.29% from its 52-week low price of $12.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days BBBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $17.04 price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.42% in past 5-day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) showed a performance of 12.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.39 to the stock, which implies a fall of -18.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.05% for stock’s current value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.13% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.94% institutions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBBY for having 16.67 million shares of worth $288.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $239.52 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.45 million shares of worth $146.69 million or 10.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.04 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $98.87 million in the company or a holder of 6.97% of company’s stock.