Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) jumps 52.30% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $4.41?

In last trading session, Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at -$0.27 or -5.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.43M. That closing price of ALIM’s stock is at a discount of -177.78% from its 52-week high price of $12.25 and is indicating a premium of 10.66% from its 52-week low price of $3.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.77%, in the last five days ALIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Alimera Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.56% in past 5-day. Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) showed a performance of -11.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36490.0 shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -308.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -172.11% for stock’s current value.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alimera Sciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.65% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -133.30% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.4 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $13.77 million and $12.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.60% during past 5 years.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.96% institutions for Alimera Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ALIM for having 0.5 million shares of worth $2.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83422.0 shares of worth $0.35 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53677.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.