agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) Falls -2.46%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.65 trading at -$0.42 or -2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.42B. That closing price of AGL’s stock is at a discount of -169.25% from its 52-week high price of $44.83 and is indicating a premium of 13.75% from its 52-week low price of $14.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days AGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $16.65 price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. agilon health inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.25% in past 5-day. agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) showed a performance of -40.00% in past 30-days.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $453.42 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $597.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.27% institutions for agilon health inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGL for having 205.95 million shares of worth $5.4 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 52.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 31.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $831.96 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.11 million shares of worth $343.73 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $292.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.