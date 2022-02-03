After A -84.62% Fall This Year Is Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at $0.23 or 15.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.34M. That most recent trading price of RGS’s stock is at a discount of -714.04% from its 52-week high price of $13.92 and is indicating a premium of 23.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Regis Corporation (RGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.20%, in the last five days RGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Regis Corporation’s shares saw a change of -14.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) showed a performance of -17.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.81% for stock’s current value.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Regis Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.05% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.90% in the current quarter and calculating 98.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 121.81% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.96% institutions for Regis Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RGS for having 3.66 million shares of worth $12.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, which was holding about 3.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.11 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and CRM Mutual Fd Tr-Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.86 million shares of worth $5.06 million or 4.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.71 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.