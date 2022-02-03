Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Has Risen By 19.80 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In recent trading session, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.01 trading at $0.02 or 0.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.61B. That most recent trading price of AEG’s stock is at a premium of 0.17% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 35.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aegon N.V. (AEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days AEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $6.01 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Aegon N.V.’s shares saw a change of 21.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.64% in past 5-day. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) showed a performance of 19.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.68 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.01. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.93% for stock’s current value.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aegon N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.25% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.86 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.40%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.82% institutions for Aegon N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at AEG for having 112.01 million shares of worth $570.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Private Management Group, Inc., which was holding about 5.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.21 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 80.04 million shares of worth $407.39 million or 3.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.