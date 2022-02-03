ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rises 46.90% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $12.17?

In last trading session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.17 trading at -$1.17 or -8.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85B. That closing price of ACVA’s stock is at a discount of -210.35% from its 52-week high price of $37.77 and is indicating a premium of 3.2% from its 52-week low price of $11.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.77%, in the last five days ACVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/27/22 when the stock touched $12.17 price level, adding 11.75% to its value on the day. ACV Auctions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.01% in past 5-day. ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) showed a performance of -36.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.77% for stock’s current value.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.41 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $53.76 million and $69.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.90% while estimating it to be 40.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.80%.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.88% institutions for ACV Auctions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACVA for having 6.6 million shares of worth $118.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 5.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.18 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.32 million shares of worth $64.64 million or 3.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.54 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.