12-Month Price Target For The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Now Sits At $36.00

In recent trading session, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.31 trading at -$0.37 or -1.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.94B. That most recent trading price of WMB’s stock is at a discount of -1.32% from its 52-week high price of $30.71 and is indicating a premium of 29.17% from its 52-week low price of $21.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days WMB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $30.31 price level, adding 1.3% to its value on the day. The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.03% in past 5-day. The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) showed a performance of 15.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.13% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.32% for stock’s current value.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Williams Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.45% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 277.80% in the current quarter and calculating -5.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.31 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.09 billion and $1.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.50% while estimating it to be 25.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.00%.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.07% institutions for The Williams Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WMB for having 110.01 million shares of worth $2.85 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 100.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.6 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 50.96 million shares of worth $1.32 billion or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.2 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $889.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.