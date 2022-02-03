12-Month Price Target For Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Now Sits At $34.00

In last trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw 12.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at -$0.36 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.12B. That closing price of OPEN’s stock is at a discount of -279.13% from its 52-week high price of $39.24 and is indicating a premium of 21.35% from its 52-week low price of $8.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 14.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days OPEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 4.87% to its value on the day. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.65% in past 5-day. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) showed a performance of -31.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.71% for stock’s current value.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opendoor Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.75% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.20% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 184.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.14 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $248.89 million and $747.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,162.20% while estimating it to be 346.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.10%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.30% institutions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OPEN for having 45.92 million shares of worth $942.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 41.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $850.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.73 million shares of worth $281.91 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $229.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.