Will Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.10B, closed the recent trade at $29.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The SU stock price is -0.5% off its 52-week high price of $29.92 and 44.91% above the 52-week low of $16.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the SU stock price touched $29.77 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Suncor Energy Inc. shares have moved 19.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have changed 19.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.33 while the price target rests at a high of $41.55. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.56% from the levels at last check today.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Suncor Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 288.18%, compared to 51.50% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.81 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -252.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.42%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.31 at a share yield of 4.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.87%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.28% with a share float percentage of 70.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 719 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 75.29 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 54.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 35.98 million shares of worth $746.31 million while later fund manager owns 19.18 million shares of worth $376.44 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.