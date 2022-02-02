Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Future Potential?

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.12B, closed the last trade at $48.52 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The YNDX stock price is -79.53% off its 52-week high price of $87.11 and 19.62% above the 52-week low of $39.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Sporting 0.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the YNDX stock price touched $48.52 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Yandex N.V. shares have moved -19.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have changed -19.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6573.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4592.17 while the price target rests at a high of $7651.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15669.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9364.49% from current levels.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yandex N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.62%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 88.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.30%.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.39% with a share float percentage of 86.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 576 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 29.53 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 21.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.08% shares in the company for having 22.55 million shares of worth $1.87 billion while later fund manager owns 13.08 million shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.11% of company’s outstanding stock.