Will Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.69B, closed the last trade at $144.93 per share which meant it gained $7.33 on the day or 5.33% during that session. The ALNY stock price is -46.28% off its 52-week high price of $212.00 and 13.75% above the 52-week low of $125.00. The 3-month trading volume is 815.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Sporting 5.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -14.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have changed -14.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $213.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $109.00 while the price target rests at a high of $350.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -141.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.79% from current levels.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.40%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.90% and 14.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $226.41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $163.56 million and $177.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.40% for the current quarter and 38.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.86%.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.71% with a share float percentage of 95.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.83 million shares worth more than $3.37 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 billion and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.02% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $957.69 million while later fund manager owns 3.72 million shares of worth $594.14 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.