Why Should You Add Nokia Corporation (NOK) To Your Portfolio?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 11.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.51B, closed the recent trade at $5.95 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The NOK stock price is -7.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 36.97% above the 52-week low of $3.75. The 3-month trading volume is 23.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Corporation (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the NOK stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corporation shares have moved -4.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have changed -4.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.30 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.92% from the levels at last check today.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.50% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.46 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.83 billion and $5.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.85%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.47% with a share float percentage of 8.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 65.06 million shares worth more than $354.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 52.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $284.64 million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 47.23 million shares of worth $257.4 million while later fund manager owns 5.61 million shares of worth $31.4 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.