Why Should W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Be In Your Portfolio?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $640.91M, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.44% during that session. The WTI stock price is -14.99% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 47.2% above the 52-week low of $2.36. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Sporting 4.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the WTI stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, W&T Offshore Inc. shares have moved 38.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have changed 38.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.04% from current levels.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that W&T Offshore Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 243.75%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 340.00% and 81.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $147.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $154.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.85% with a share float percentage of 58.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.29 million shares worth more than $38.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.39 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $9.98 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $8.79 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.