Why Should We Buy Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 3.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.14M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.29% during that session. The NAT stock price is -157.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 9.55% above the 52-week low of $1.42. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Sporting 1.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the NAT stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have moved -7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have changed -7.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -218.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.39% from current levels.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to -5.20% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.13 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.60% over the past 5 years.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 3.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.28% with a share float percentage of 29.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.27 million shares worth more than $23.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 5.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.25 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $9.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.64 million shares of worth $8.56 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.