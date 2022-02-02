Why Should We Buy Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.23B, closed the last trade at $302.18 per share which meant it gained $4.94 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The FTNT stock price is -23.03% off its 52-week high price of $371.77 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $145.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the FTNT stock price touched $302.18 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Fortinet Inc. shares have moved -15.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have changed -15.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortinet Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.12%, compared to 18.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 14.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $957.58 million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $869.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $748 million and $710.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.00% for the current quarter and 22.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 129.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 54.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.84%.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.48% with a share float percentage of 86.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortinet Inc. having a total of 1,252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $4.48 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 3.92 million shares of worth $1.15 billion while later fund manager owns 3.13 million shares of worth $915.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.