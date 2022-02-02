Why Do You Need To Add 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) To Your Portfolio?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $971.43M, closed the last trade at $16.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The FLWS stock price is -131.22% off its 52-week high price of $38.66 and 18.06% above the 52-week low of $13.70. The 3-month trading volume is 869.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.79.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares have moved -28.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have changed -28.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.50 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.61% from current levels.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.13%, compared to -17.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $975.72 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $513.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 100.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.39% with a share float percentage of 118.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 6.03 million shares worth more than $183.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 16.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.11 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.20% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $58.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $28.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.