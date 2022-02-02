Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.63B, closed the last trade at $55.18 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The CIVI stock price is -8.1% off its 52-week high price of $59.65 and 62.2% above the 52-week low of $20.86. The 3-month trading volume is 916.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.14.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CIVI stock price touched $55.18 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Civitas Resources Inc. shares have moved 12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) have changed 12.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.74% from current levels.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Civitas Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.13%, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.00% and 204.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 293.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $454.4 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $566.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $62.63 million and $62.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 625.50% for the current quarter and 803.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 52.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.85 at a share yield of 3.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.36% with a share float percentage of 81.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Civitas Resources Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.17 million shares worth more than $199.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 3.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.97 million and represent 12.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.06% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $163.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.08 million shares of worth $116.67 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.73% of company’s outstanding stock.