Why Buy Stock In Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 118.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.49B, closed the last trade at $116.78 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The AMD stock price is -40.83% off its 52-week high price of $164.46 and 37.92% above the 52-week low of $72.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the AMD stock price touched $116.78 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have moved -18.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have changed -18.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $145.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $180.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.5% from current levels.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.43%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 32.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.20%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.52 billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.24 billion and $3.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.30% for the current quarter and 25.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 604.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.64%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.34% with a share float percentage of 70.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. having a total of 2,009 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 97.93 million shares worth more than $10.08 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 85.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.8 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 34.28 million shares of worth $3.53 billion while later fund manager owns 25.47 million shares of worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.