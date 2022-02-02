When Visa Inc. (V) Will Be A Good Investment?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $442.50B, closed the recent trade at $234.02 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The V stock price is -7.97% off its 52-week high price of $252.67 and 18.77% above the 52-week low of $190.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Visa Inc. (V) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the V stock price touched $234.02 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Visa Inc. shares have moved 7.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have changed 7.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $269.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $204.80 while the price target rests at a high of $312.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.49% from the levels at last check today.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Visa Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.30%, compared to 18.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.37%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.50 at a share yield of 0.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.