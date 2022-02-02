When Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Will Be A Good Investment?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03B, closed the last trade at $40.94 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The REGI stock price is -185.78% off its 52-week high price of $117.00 and 8.09% above the 52-week low of $37.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 715.46K shares.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the REGI stock price touched $40.94 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares have moved -3.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have changed -3.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.76.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.17%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 107.90% and -14.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $808.67 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $730.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $540.46 million and $535.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.60% for the current quarter and 36.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -68.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.29%.

REGI Dividends

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.61% with a share float percentage of 99.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Renewable Energy Group Inc. having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.94 million shares worth more than $448.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $271.55 million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 3.38 million shares of worth $216.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $89.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.