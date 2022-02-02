When Is Chevron Corporation (CVX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 3.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.30B, closed the recent trade at $134.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The CVX stock price is -2.12% off its 52-week high price of $137.00 and 35.5% above the 52-week low of $86.53. The 3-month trading volume is 11.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chevron Corporation (CVX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.79.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Sporting -0.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CVX stock price touched $134.15 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Chevron Corporation shares have moved 14.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) have changed 14.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $109.00 while the price target rests at a high of $186.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.75% from the levels at last check today.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chevron Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.03%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 210.00% and 58.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.3 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.03 billion and $35.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.40% for the current quarter and 23.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -291.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.90%.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 5.36 at a share yield of 3.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.51% with a share float percentage of 67.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chevron Corporation having a total of 3,176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 161.75 million shares worth more than $16.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 140.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.23 billion and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 54.64 million shares of worth $5.54 billion while later fund manager owns 47.32 million shares of worth $5.34 billion as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.