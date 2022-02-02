When Is BlackBerry Limited (BB) Going To Be Good Investment?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 9.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50B, closed the last trade at $8.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The BB stock price is -148.09% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 8.98% above the 52-week low of $7.40. The 3-month trading volume is 8.85 million shares.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting -1.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BB stock price touched $8.13 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved -13.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -13.05%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -172.22%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $177.25 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $208 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.80% over the past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 31 and April 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.08% with a share float percentage of 40.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 million shares worth more than $454.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 41.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $401.08 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 12.44 million shares of worth $134.33 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $97.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.