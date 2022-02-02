When Does Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Become A Good Investment?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50B, closed the last trade at $40.42 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The ASO stock price is -26.37% off its 52-week high price of $51.08 and 47.53% above the 52-week low of $21.21. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ASO stock price touched $40.42 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares have moved -7.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have changed -7.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.7% from current levels.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 178.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.06% with a share float percentage of 100.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.02 million shares worth more than $561.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.6 million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 3.77 million shares of worth $161.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.52 million shares of worth $100.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.