What Is So Great About AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)?

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the last trade at $6.14 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 4.24% during that session. The AVPT stock price is -181.43% off its 52-week high price of $17.28 and 20.03% above the 52-week low of $4.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) trade information

Sporting 4.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the AVPT stock price touched $6.14 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, AvePoint Inc. shares have moved -2.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have changed -2.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -144.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.87% from current levels.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.52% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.61 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

AVPT Dividends

AvePoint Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.19% with a share float percentage of 49.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvePoint Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 5.05 million shares worth more than $42.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 2.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.45 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $11.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $8.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.