What Are The Chances Of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Being A Good Investment?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56B, closed the last trade at $32.01 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 1.55% during that session. The PECO stock price is -13.56% off its 52-week high price of $36.35 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $26.51. The 3-month trading volume is 645.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

Sporting 1.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the PECO stock price touched $32.01 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares have moved -3.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) have changed -3.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.03% from current levels.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.79 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 119.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 3.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.37% with a share float percentage of 113.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phillips Edison & Company Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.21 million shares worth more than $98.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 16.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 2.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.75 million and represent 13.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.78% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $34.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $33.01 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.60% of company’s outstanding stock.