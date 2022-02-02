What Are The Chances Of Eastman Kodak Company. (KODK) Being A Good Investment?

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 4.90 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.58M, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 4.07% during that session. The KODK stock price is -237.41% off its 52-week high price of $13.80 and 15.65% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting 4.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the KODK stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Company shares have moved -12.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have changed -12.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -309.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 75.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.55% from current levels.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -280.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.00%.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.80% with a share float percentage of 35.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Kodak Company having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $24.09 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.53 million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $12.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $7.15 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.