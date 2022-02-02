Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 2.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $296.35M, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 19.65% during that session. The FRBK stock price is 10.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.61 and 45.72% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

Sporting 19.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the FRBK stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares have moved 38.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have changed 38.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -28.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 22.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.18% from current levels.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.21%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and -55.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.22 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $37.29 million and $41.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and -7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.51% with a share float percentage of 73.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Republic First Bancorp Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.26 million shares worth more than $25.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.23 million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $4.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $3.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.