Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Nordstrom Inc.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 4.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.69B, closed the last trade at $23.06 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The JWN stock price is -101.43% off its 52-week high price of $46.45 and 17.87% above the 52-week low of $18.94. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.02.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the JWN stock price touched $23.06 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Nordstrom Inc. shares have moved 1.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have changed 1.95%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.96% from current levels.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.36 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -238.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.94% with a share float percentage of 85.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.14 million shares worth more than $294.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 7.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.8 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 3.17 million shares of worth $83.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $86.2 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.