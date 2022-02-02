Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.08B, closed the recent trade at $20.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The MRO stock price is -0.88% off its 52-week high price of $20.68 and 64.24% above the 52-week low of $7.33. The 3-month trading volume is 17.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Sporting -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MRO stock price touched $20.50 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved 25.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed 25.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.32% from the levels at last check today.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 215.52%, compared to -26.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 550.00% and 176.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.54 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $830 million and $1.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.00% for the current quarter and 43.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -409.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 1.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.46% with a share float percentage of 75.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.93 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 54.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $744.27 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.34% shares in the company for having 26.02 million shares of worth $424.62 million while later fund manager owns 22.17 million shares of worth $303.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.