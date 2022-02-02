Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Upper

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the last trade at $11.44 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 4.00% during that session. The DSEY stock price is -62.67% off its 52-week high price of $18.61 and 13.72% above the 52-week low of $9.87. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Sporting 4.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the DSEY stock price touched $11.44 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -14.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have changed -14.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.64% from current levels.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 22.10% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680.59 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $670.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 64.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.26%.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.06% with a share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversey Holdings Ltd. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 236.35 million shares worth more than $3.79 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 78.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $186.22 million and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $67.35 million while later fund manager owns 3.41 million shares of worth $56.9 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.