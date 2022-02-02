Wall Street Was Disappointed By Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s 1.15% Stock Price Incline

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $754.83M, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -164.34% off its 52-week high price of $14.01 and 12.26% above the 52-week low of $4.65. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ORGN stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc. shares have moved -17.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -17.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -315.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.68% from current levels.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.34% with a share float percentage of 36.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Materials Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 9.41 million shares worth more than $64.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.48 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $17.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $13.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.