Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 9.75% Rise

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.95M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 9.75% during that session. The TRVI stock price is -420.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.56. The 3-month trading volume is 219.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Sporting 9.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the TRVI stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 10.26%. Year-to-date, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -10.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have changed -10.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1042.86% from current levels.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.36%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.38% with a share float percentage of 57.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trevi Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $8.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 22.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 4.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.75 million and represent 18.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 34789.0 shares of worth $34601.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.