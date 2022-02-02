Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.19M, closed the last trade at $10.09 per share which meant it gained $2.29 on the day or 29.36% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -43.71% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 52.23% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.28K shares.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting 29.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc. shares have moved 18.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed 18.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 24.11% over the past 6 months.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.72% with a share float percentage of 19.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synaptogenix Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 7.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with the holding of over 76370.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 2.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 26714.0 shares of worth $0.27 million while later fund manager owns 5350.0 shares of worth $55051.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.