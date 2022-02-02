Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected To Rise 66.25% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $476.22M, closed the last trade at $10.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The STRO stock price is -166.23% off its 52-week high price of $28.30 and 9.5% above the 52-week low of $9.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 452.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Sporting -0.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the STRO stock price touched $10.63 or saw a rise of 3.19%. Year-to-date, Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -28.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have changed -28.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -248.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.41% from current levels.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.50%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.40% and -9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.28 million and $14.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.70% for the current quarter and -26.10% for the next.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.61% with a share float percentage of 101.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sutro Biopharma Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $69.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 2.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.78 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 2.37 million shares of worth $44.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $19.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.