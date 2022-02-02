Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.61B, closed the recent trade at $97.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The SBUX stock price is -29.12% off its 52-week high price of $126.32 and 4.13% above the 52-week low of $93.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the SBUX stock price touched $97.83 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Starbucks Corporation shares have moved -15.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have changed -15.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $138.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.22% from the levels at last check today.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Starbucks Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.17%, compared to 26.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.40%.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 1.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.