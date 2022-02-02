Small Cap Stock R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Is A Buy – Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.35B, closed the last trade at $23.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The RCM stock price is -33.11% off its 52-week high price of $31.28 and 20.38% above the 52-week low of $18.71. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RCM stock price touched $23.50 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved -7.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed -7.81%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.15% from current levels.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that R1 RCM Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -789.29%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.00% and 104.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $399.52 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $408.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $328.4 million and $342.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.70% for the current quarter and 19.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 448.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.48% with a share float percentage of 93.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R1 RCM Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.97 million shares worth more than $395.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.89 million and represent 11.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.63% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $88.07 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $86.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.57% of company’s outstanding stock.