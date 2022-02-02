Small Cap Stock Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Is A Buy – Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 3.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42B, closed the recent trade at $22.04 per share which meant it gained $3.23 on the day or 17.17% during that session. The ATI stock price is -13.57% off its 52-week high price of $25.03 and 37.16% above the 52-week low of $13.85. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Sporting 17.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ATI stock price touched $22.04 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have moved 18.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have changed 18.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.33% from the levels at last check today.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.23%, compared to 48.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 130.30% and 283.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $728.66 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $722 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -773.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.50%.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.77% with a share float percentage of 109.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.21 million shares worth more than $336.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.91 million and represent 10.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 8.57 million shares of worth $137.99 million while later fund manager owns 5.1 million shares of worth $72.61 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.01% of company’s outstanding stock.