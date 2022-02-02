Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 4.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.93M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -23.08% during that session. The SIOX stock price is -300.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and -12.22% below the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sporting -23.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the SIOX stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares have moved -30.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have changed -30.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -677.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.76%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.00% over the past 5 years.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.10% with a share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sio Gene Therapies Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $11.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 7.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.51 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $2.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.