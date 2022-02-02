Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Mmtec Inc. (MTC)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.71M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.55% during that session. The MTC stock price is -842.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 117.92K shares.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 3.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the MTC stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Mmtec Inc. shares have moved -4.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed -4.15%.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.42% over the past 6 months.

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.82% with a share float percentage of 20.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mmtec Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $1.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 88687.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.