Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has seen 11.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.36M, closed the recent trade at $3.41 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 11.44% during that session. The HLBZ stock price is -1128.15% off its 52-week high price of $41.88 and 17.89% above the 52-week low of $2.80. The 3-month trading volume is 377.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Sporting 11.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the HLBZ stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 14.75%. Year-to-date, Helbiz Inc. shares have moved -44.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) have changed -44.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -281.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -281.23% from the levels at last check today.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.38% with a share float percentage of 11.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helbiz Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 32903.0 shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 16277.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 4659.0 shares of worth $39135.0 while later fund manager owns 3933.0 shares of worth $33037.0 as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.