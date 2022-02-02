Shares Of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Declined -5.72% In One Month

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.19B, closed the last trade at $51.92 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The TENB stock price is -9.61% off its 52-week high price of $56.91 and 31.97% above the 52-week low of $35.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 929.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Tenable Holdings Inc. shares have moved -5.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have changed -5.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.56% from current levels.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenable Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.16%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.90% and -53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $144.53 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $148 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $118.08 million and $123.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.40% for the current quarter and 20.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 59.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.10%.

TENB Dividends

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.06% with a share float percentage of 88.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenable Holdings Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.18 million shares worth more than $423.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $419.83 million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 3.68 million shares of worth $181.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.57 million shares of worth $118.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.