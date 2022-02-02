Shares Of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Decreased By -7.40% In A Month

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $986.69M, closed the last trade at $8.64 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The AXL stock price is -51.16% off its 52-week high price of $13.06 and 13.19% above the 52-week low of $7.50. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the AXL stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares have moved -7.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have changed -7.40%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.41% from current levels.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 650.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -96.10% and -71.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.28 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 billion and $1.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.20% for the current quarter and -3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.50% over the past 5 years.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.04% with a share float percentage of 92.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.42 million shares worth more than $153.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.12 million and represent 11.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 7.69 million shares of worth $69.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $27.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.