Shares Of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Loss -20.70% In A Month

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.29B, closed the last trade at $28.69 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The ALGM stock price is -33.43% off its 52-week high price of $38.28 and 23.14% above the 52-week low of $22.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 863.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ALGM stock price touched $28.69 or saw a rise of 1.91%. Year-to-date, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares have moved -20.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have changed -20.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.99% from current levels.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.39%, compared to 24.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.50% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.73 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -51.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.99%.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.53% with a share float percentage of 103.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegro MicroSystems Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 31.25 million shares worth more than $998.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.55 million and represent 2.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $99.33 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $77.19 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.