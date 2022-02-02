Shares In Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) -13.01% Down, YTD

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.33M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.96% during that session. The UBX stock price is -670.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.78 and 21.26% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting 4.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the UBX stock price touched $1.27 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -13.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -13.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -844.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -214.96% from current levels.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.49%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.85% with a share float percentage of 52.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $10.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 6.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.23 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $3.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.