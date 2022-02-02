Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Shares Gain $1.09 After Investor Confidence Raised

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01B, closed the recent trade at $18.49 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The SBH stock price is -38.78% off its 52-week high price of $25.66 and 23.96% above the 52-week low of $14.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Sporting 6.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the SBH stock price touched $18.49 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares have moved -5.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have changed -5.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.76% from the levels at last check today.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.92%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.00% and -1.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $995.3 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $961.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 112.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.90%.

SBH Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.31% with a share float percentage of 109.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.57 million shares worth more than $296.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.69 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 7.61 million shares of worth $116.2 million while later fund manager owns 6.22 million shares of worth $94.87 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.50% of company’s outstanding stock.