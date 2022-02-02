Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.26M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.17% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -112.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Sporting 1.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the RIGL stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -2.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed -2.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.44%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and -168.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.20% over the past 5 years.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.29% with a share float percentage of 83.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.54 million shares worth more than $92.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.74 million and represent 9.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 9.71 million shares of worth $32.62 million while later fund manager owns 5.2 million shares of worth $18.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.